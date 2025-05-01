Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
SPOT opened at $614.81 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $280.66 and a one year high of $652.63. The company has a market cap of $125.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.15.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
