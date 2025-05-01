Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIMS. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 146,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,048,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $97,694.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,195.78. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,628.17. This trade represents a 35.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 766,234 shares of company stock valued at $29,909,645. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HIMS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

