Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 7,940 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Jabil worth $28,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,596,000 after acquiring an additional 79,354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Jabil by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.0 %

JBL opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

