Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd.

Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 116.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BRX opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.