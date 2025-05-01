First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the March 31st total of 232,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $66.54 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
