First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the March 31st total of 232,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $66.54 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,833,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after buying an additional 353,848 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,160,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,209,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

