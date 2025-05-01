What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:INE FY2025 Earnings?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst T. Genzebu now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INE. National Bankshares cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.59.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.11. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.98 and a 12 month high of C$13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -57.74%.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

