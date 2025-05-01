Wedbush Weighs in on LGI Homes’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.42. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.67.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,125.88. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

