LifeSafe (LON:LIFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeSafe (LON:LIFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.40) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LifeSafe had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 33.55%.
LifeSafe Stock Performance
Shares of LIFS opened at GBX 7.90 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.27. LifeSafe has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 18 ($0.24).
About LifeSafe
The Company was founded as Firescue UK LTD in 2015, in order to develop an innovative, novel and eco-friendly fluid capable of extinguishing multiple types of fire.
