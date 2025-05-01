Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Grows By 69.0%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the March 31st total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 54,114 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 940,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 761,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 121,982 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

CHI stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.