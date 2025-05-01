Brokers Issue Forecasts for OTCMKTS:YARIY FY2025 Earnings

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Yara International ASA in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Yara International ASA’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Yara International ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

Yara International ASA stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

About Yara International ASA

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.