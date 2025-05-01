Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Announces Earnings Results

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Octopus Titan VCT had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 117.66%.

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 7.9 %

LON:OTV2 opened at GBX 35 ($0.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.63. The stock has a market cap of £557.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.09. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 61 ($0.81).

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.39%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

