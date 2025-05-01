National Research Co. (NRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.

National Research Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Research has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $35.81.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 66.52%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

