Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Decreases By 36.4%

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,951,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CONL opened at $18.00 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.