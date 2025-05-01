Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the March 31st total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,625,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,461,000 after buying an additional 3,274,683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,324,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,395,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after purchasing an additional 275,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 226,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.