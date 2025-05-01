BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF stock opened at C$25.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.86. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a twelve month low of C$24.17 and a twelve month high of C$31.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.