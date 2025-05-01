FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 263337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $565.44 million, a P/E ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.40 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Insider Transactions at FARO Technologies

In related news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $177,378.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,601.20. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,226.80. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,755 shares of company stock valued at $356,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

