Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 5601132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

