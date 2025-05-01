Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Decreases By 28.7%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 384,200 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 764,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTCT opened at $3.80 on Thursday. BTC Digital has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BTC Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTC Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in BTC Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

