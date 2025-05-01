Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.15 and last traded at $70.31, with a volume of 231299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

Brady Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 100,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 45.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brady by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

