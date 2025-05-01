MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.18 and last traded at $122.32, with a volume of 240582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYR Group

MYR Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 192.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.