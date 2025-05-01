The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on THG

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE THG opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.50. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $119.66 and a 12 month high of $176.16.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,772,450. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.