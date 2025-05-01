BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Price Performance

Shares of BMO US Put Write ETF stock opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12-month low of C$14.15 and a 12-month high of C$16.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.06.

Get BMO US Put Write ETF alerts:

About BMO US Put Write ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BMO US Put Write ETF writes put options on the equity securities of U.S. companies in a variety of sectors. See Investment Objectives Investment Objectives of the Non Index BMO ETFs BMO US Put Write ETF. The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of put options on US large capitalization equity securities to generate income.

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.