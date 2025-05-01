Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

NYSE:PII opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Polaris has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $90.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

