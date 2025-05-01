VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.53% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320,822 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,317.3% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,409,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,659,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 772,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,932,000.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.41 on Thursday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

