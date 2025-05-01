Jones Trading Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Jones Trading reiterated their hold rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

ORC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

ORC stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $667.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.14%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Rogco LP bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

