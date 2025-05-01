NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

