LGT Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 161 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $99.29 on Thursday. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $86.94 and a one year high of $111.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.03.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

