FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AVLC stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $557.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1779 dividend. This is a positive change from Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.