Keel Point LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,538,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $223.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.88.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.21.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

