First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.99 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 45832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCBC

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $690.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.