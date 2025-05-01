Keel Point LLC Purchases 793 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.