Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 113.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 29.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 700.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.14.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

