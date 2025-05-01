Keel Point LLC Sells 289 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.20. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

