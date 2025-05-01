Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Up 85.3% in April

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the March 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Trading Down 3.2 %

VWAPY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Volkswagen has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.54.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

