Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 1969741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,752,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,732,000 after acquiring an additional 426,669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,234,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,730,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after acquiring an additional 792,330 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

