Keel Point LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,096,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,518,542.50. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $2,823,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,558,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,972,046.65. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,657 shares of company stock worth $15,984,929 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WMT opened at $97.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $777.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

