AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $94.08 and last traded at $96.22, with a volume of 631024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. This represents a 47.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.