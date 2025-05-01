Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Up 84.6% in April

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Iveda Solutions Trading Up 33.2 %

NASDAQ IVDAW opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

