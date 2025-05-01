Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the March 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

