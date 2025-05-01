Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

IEI opened at $119.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

