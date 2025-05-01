Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $248.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.99 and its 200-day moving average is $255.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.