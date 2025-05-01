Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 245,793 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 54,501 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACV opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.