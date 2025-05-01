Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 263.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Green Dot by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $453.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

