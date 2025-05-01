Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 263.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Green Dot by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Price Performance
GDOT stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $453.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Read More
