PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 69,280 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.74. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,354 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,145.58. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

