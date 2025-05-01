13,600 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dayforce by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dayforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,800,000 after purchasing an additional 667,065 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 18,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 660,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 657,013 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dayforce by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 567,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 371,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dayforce by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,544,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,191,000 after acquiring an additional 273,031 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Dayforce

In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,423.68. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DAY opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 526.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dayforce from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dayforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

