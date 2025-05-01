PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,804 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

