PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,084,459.68. This trade represents a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total value of $472,952.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $407,882.13. This trade represents a 53.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,833 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $493.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.91. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

