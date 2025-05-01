PDT Partners LLC Sells 57,251 Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,251 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BW LPG by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BW LPG by 101,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new position in shares of BW LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of BWLP opened at $9.92 on Thursday. BW LPG Limited has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BW LPG ( NYSE:BWLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

