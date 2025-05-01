Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,272 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLYA. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,941,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,459,000 after buying an additional 1,107,983 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 6,576,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,980,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,705,000 after purchasing an additional 244,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,434,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,796,000 after purchasing an additional 387,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,374,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PLYA opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $218.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

