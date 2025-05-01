PDT Partners LLC Reduces Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,564 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRBY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after buying an additional 842,558 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,596,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $8,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $8,272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warby Parker Trading Up 4.5 %
NYSE:WRBY opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 2.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WRBY
Insider Activity at Warby Parker
In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $657,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This trade represents a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Warby Parker
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.